Global Flash-Based Array Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global Flash-Based Array Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flash-Based Array Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flash-Based array is a data storage technology based on high-speed, electrically programmable memory. The speed of flash storage is how got its name: It writes data and performs random I/O operations in a flash.
Growing adoption of cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things, cognitive systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is driving the need for real-time data processing in order to enable delivery of efficient services, anytime, anywhere in the shortest time possible.
In terms of revenue, large enterprises segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the United States flash-based array market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on Flash-Based Array volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flash-Based Array market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pure Storage
Oracle
Dell EMC
Nimble
Tintri
IBM
Hewlett Packard
NetApp
Fujitsu
Hitachi Data Systems
Huawei Technologies
Kaminario
Tegile
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
All-flash Array
Hybrid Flash Array
By Enterprise Type
Large Enterprise
SMEs
By Storage Capacity
Less than 100 TB
Between 100 TB to 500 TB
Between 500 TB to 1 PB
More than 1 PB
Segment by Application
BFSI
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Retail
Government
Manufacturing
Others
