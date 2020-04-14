Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Foam Protective Packaging is designed and constructed to protect the goods from vibration or shock damage. Products include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers.
The global Foam Protective Packaging industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies and Rogers Foam Corporation.
Foam Protective Packaging downstream is wide and recently Foam Protective Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of White Goods and Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Automotive and Auto Components, Daily Consumer Goods, Food and others. Globally, the Foam Protective Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for White Goods and Electronics. White Goods and Electronics accounts for nearly 27.36% of total downstream consumption of Foam Protective Packaging in global.
Foam Protective Packaging can be mainly divided into Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam, Expanded Polyethylene and Expanded Polypropylene which Expanded Polystyrene captures about 30.82% of Foam Protective Packaging market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Foam Protective Packaging.
The global Foam Protective Packaging market is valued at 4410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Foam Protective Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Protective Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sonoco Products Company
Sealed Air Corporation
Pregis Corporation
ACH Foam Technologies
Rogers Foam Corporation
Plymouth Foam
Foam Fabricators
Tucson Container Corporation
Plastifoam Company
Wisconsin Foam Products
Polyfoam Corporation
Woodbridge
Recticel
Fagerdala
Jiuding Group
Speed Foam
Teamway
Haijing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Expanded Polystyrene
Polyurethane Foam
Expanded Polyethylene
Expanded Polypropylene
Other
Segment by Application
White Goods and Electronics
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices
Automotive and Auto Components
Daily Consumer Goods
Food
Other
