In this report, the Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Foam Protective Packaging Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Foam Protective Packaging is designed and constructed to protect the goods from vibration or shock damage. Products include types of boxes or storage containers, packing materials, liners, and spacers.

The global Foam Protective Packaging industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies and Rogers Foam Corporation.

Foam Protective Packaging downstream is wide and recently Foam Protective Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of White Goods and Electronics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Automotive and Auto Components, Daily Consumer Goods, Food and others. Globally, the Foam Protective Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for White Goods and Electronics. White Goods and Electronics accounts for nearly 27.36% of total downstream consumption of Foam Protective Packaging in global.

Foam Protective Packaging can be mainly divided into Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam, Expanded Polyethylene and Expanded Polypropylene which Expanded Polystyrene captures about 30.82% of Foam Protective Packaging market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Foam Protective Packaging.

The global Foam Protective Packaging market is valued at 4410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Foam Protective Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Foam Protective Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Rogers Foam Corporation

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Tucson Container Corporation

Plastifoam Company

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Woodbridge

Recticel

Fagerdala

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

Teamway

Haijing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Other

Segment by Application

White Goods and Electronics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Automotive and Auto Components

Daily Consumer Goods

Food

Other

