Global Frac Sand Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
Global Frac Sand market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Frac sand (or fracking sand) refers to sand and similar small materials that are used during the process of hydraulic fracturing, a method for extracting underground Natural Gas Exploration from shale gas formations. Fracking sand is a “proppant.” A proppant is a material used to “prop” open the underground cracks from which Natural Gas Exploration is harvested during the fracturing process. These gases include petroleum fluids such as oil, Natural Gas Exploration, and Natural Gas Exploration liquids from rock units (that don’t have enough pore space allowing fluids to flow to a well).
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frac Sand.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Frac Sand, presents the global Frac Sand market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Frac Sand capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Frac Sand by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
U.S Silica
Covia
Preferred Sands
Badger Mining Corporation
Chieftain Sand
Emerge Energy Services LP
Carbo Ceramics
Hi-Crush Partners LP
Smart Sand Inc.
Chongqing Changjiang
Market Segment by Product Type
Northern White Sand
Brown (Brady) Sand
Other
Market Segment by Application
Oil Exploitation
Natural Gas Exploration
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Frac Sand status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Frac Sand manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frac Sand are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
