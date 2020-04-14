In this report, the Global Gel Coats and Pigments Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gel Coats and Pigments Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes.

China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.

Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.

The global Gel Coats and Pigments market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gel Coats and Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gel Coats and Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland Performance Materials

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt – Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

Others

