Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6, with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction, oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.

Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers, rectifiers and so on.

Supply and demand conditions of grain oriented electrical steel show polarization. In low-end products field, overcapacity has become more and more serious, but in the high-performance field, oriented electrical steel with high grade and magnetic induction, the market is in short supply. To seize a larger global market share, in the future, manufacturing companies will invest much more on R&D and the products will be closer to high-end field.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term.

The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is valued at 6670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grain Oriented Electrical Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baowu Group

NSSMC

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

NLMK Group

JFE Steel

Posco

ArcelorMittal

Ansteel

Shougang

Stalprodukt S.A.

Cogent(Tata Steel)

ATI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

Segment by Application

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

