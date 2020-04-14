Global Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) is a byproduct in the process of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and branched alkyl benzene (BAB). It is used as an additive of heat transfer oil and lubricating greases. With low viscosity, heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) is a yellow and oily material. It is mainly comprised of dialkyl benzene.
Due to heavy alkyl benzenes is a byproduct in the process of LAB and BAB production, there are some problems, such as the quality and production of heavy alkyl benzenes, the manufacturers of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) should solve.
Heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) is mainly used to produce HABS, which is an additive of heat transfer oil and lubricating greases. Owning to demand of HABS is strong, heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) has a bright prospect. There will be more and more competitors in future.
The global Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) market is valued at 360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CEPSA Química
Sasol
Huntsman Performance Products
PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk
Reliance Industries Limited
ISU Chemical
ARADET
Egyptian Linear Alkyl Benzene
SEEF LIMITED
Tamil Nadu Petro Products
Farabi Petrochemicals
Fushun Petrochemical
Jintung Petrochemical
Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical
Orient Chemical (Taicang）
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
HLAB
HBAB
Segment by Application
Lubricant Addictive
Base Oil for Lubricant and Conduction Oil
Others
