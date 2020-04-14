Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hot rolling is a mill process which involves rolling the steel at a high temperature (typically at a temperature over 1700° F), which is above the steel’s recrystallization temperature. When steel is above the recrystallization temperature, it can be shaped and formed easily, and the steel can be made in much larger sizes. Hot rolled steel is typically cheaper than cold rolled steel due to the fact that it is often manufactured without any delays in the process, and therefore the reheating of the steel is not required (as it is with cold rolled). When the steel cools off it will shrink slightly thus giving less control on the size and shape of the finished product when compared to cold rolled.
Hot Rolled Coils refers to the rolling of flat rolled sheet and coil products.
The Hot Rolled Coils market is very dispersion market; the revenue of top twenty players accounts about 51% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe.
The leading players mainly are ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group, Tata Steel, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Nucor Corporation and Benxi Steel Group; ArcelorMittal is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.8% in 2017.
Geographically, the global Hot Rolled Coils market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA, South Africa and RoW. The China held the largest share in the global market, its Consumption market share of global market exceeds 44% in 2017. The next is rest of Asia.
The global Hot Rolled Coils market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hot Rolled Coils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Rolled Coils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)
Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)
Segment by Application
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer Appliances Industry
Housing
Automotive
Others
