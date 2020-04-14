Global Hydrogen Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Hydrogen Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Hydrogen (H2) is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that is mainly produced through natural gas steam reforming or the electrolysis of water. Lighter than air, it burns with an invisible, clean (carbon-free and soot-free) flame. It is the only fuel gas that does not contain any carbon atoms.
Hydrogen downstream is wide, the major fields are general industry, metal working, refining and chemical. The metal working sector is the most important hydrogen consumer (accounting for 40.83 % of the market share, followed by the chemical sector, which accounts for 29.89% of the market share.
As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of hydrogen, supply has been in relative large in the past few years.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe and USA are the major leaders in the international market of hydrogen. With the development of Chinese hydrogen production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
The global Hydrogen market is valued at 15900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Products
Air Liquide
Linde Industrial Gas
Praxair
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Air Water
Messer
Yingde Gases
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Compressed Hydrogen Gas
Liquid Hydrogen
Segment by Application
General Industry
Metal Working
Refining
Chemical
