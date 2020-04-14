Global Imaging Radiometer Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Imaging Radiometer Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Imaging radiometer is a device that uses the infrared (IR) band of electromagnetic radiation to detect and analyze the radiometric temperature and spectral radiance of the target.
The increasing in activities of precision agriculture is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the imaging radiometer market in the coming years. The growing demand for food production is a result of the increased population worldwide. To feed the rising population, it is essential to prepare the soil, plant, and harvest the farms at the right time. Moreover, monitoring the changing climatic condition is necessary to enhance the food production and help the farmers. Imaging radiometers are considered useful for this purpose as it helps in monitoring crops, forests, and eco-systems persistently for the subtle changes in the visible and NIR radiation.
The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the imaging radiometer market during 2017. However, our analysts predicted that the market share of APAC will significantly increase in the coming years due to the rising number of manufacturing plants which will require imaging radiometers for various applications.
The global Imaging Radiometer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Imaging Radiometer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Imaging Radiometer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CI Systems
FLIR Systems
Raytheon Company
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Microwave
Ultraviolet Radiation
Segment by Application
Civil Systems
Defense Systems
