In this report, the Global IO-Link Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IO-Link Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The IO-Link market for discrete industries is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2025owing to the recent surge in the adoption of Ethernet communication protocol as a higher level communication protocol in automotive, medical devices, and semiconductor and electronics industries.

Europe is likely to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in technologies, stringent regulatory policies, strong government support, along with the significant presence of key industry players, are a few major factors driving the IO-Link market growth in Europe.

The global IO-Link market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IO-Link volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IO-Link market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Balluff

Ifm Electronic

SICK

Rockwell Automation

Festo

Omron

Bosch Rexforth

Banner Engineering

Hans Turck

Pepperl & Fuchs

Datalogic

Belden

Bernecker + Rainer

Comtrol Corporation

Beckhoff Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

IO-Link Masters

IO-Link Devices

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical Devices

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

