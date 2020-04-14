In this report, the Global Iron Chloride Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Iron Chloride Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Iron chloride products include ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. The major commercial form is the solution with 40 % FeCl3, starting from this solution is also possible to produce a solid crystallized ferric chloride, whereas the market for anhydrous iron (III) chloride is very limited. Iron (II) chloride, also known as ferrous chloride, is the chemical compound of formula FeCl2.

Iron chloride products find their way in several applications such as in waste water treatment, drinking water production, cosmetics and even in pharmaceutical products such as medicines.

This report mainly covers all iron chloride product types with various forms.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Europe consumption captures about 39.60% global iron chloride. Growth in consumption in Western Europe is driven by stricter EU legislation for clean water standards in both the municipal and industrial sectors. Demand for ferric chloride has been buoyant in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Belgium and in Mediterranean countries because they are linked to EU norms for phosphorus removal.

Iron chloride can be classified as two main types, such as ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 71.90% of the Iron Chloride market is water and sewage treatment industry and 14.38% is metal surface treatment industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more iron chloride. So, iron chloride has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Iron Chloride market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Iron Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferric Chloride

Ferrous Chloride

Other

Segment by Application

Water and Sewage Treatment Industry

Metal Surface Treatment Industry

PCB Industry

Pigment Industry

Others

