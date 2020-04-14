Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Isoamyl Alcohol Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.
Currently, some companies in the world can produce isoamyl alcohol product, mainly concentrating in China, USA and Brazil. The main market players are Petrom, Oxiteno, BASF, Chemoxy, Alfrebro, Oxea-Chemicals, Nimble Technologies, etc.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.
The global Isoamyl Alcohol market is valued at 85 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Isoamyl Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isoamyl Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Petrom
Oxiteno
BASF
Chemoxy
Alfrebro
Oxea-Chemicals
Nimble Technologies
Kaili Chemical
Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
Shandong Hongyuan Chemical
Sanjiang Chemical
Baohua Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Isoamyl Alcohol (98%)
Isoamyl Alcohol (99%)
Segment by Application
Spices Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Others
