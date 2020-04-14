Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-isobutylene-isoprene-rubber-iir-manufacturers-profiles-market-size-and-market-share-2019
Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.
Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.
Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.
The global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market is valued at 4190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
Sibur
JSR
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
Panjin Heyun Group
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Regular IIR
Halogenated IIR
Segment by Application
Tires
Medical Stoppers
Protective Clothing
Sporting Equipment
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-isobutylene-isoprene-rubber-iir-manufacturers-profiles-market-size-and-market-share-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com