Global Isooctyl Acrylate Industry Chain Research Report 2019

Isooctyl acrylate, (CAS: 29590-42-9, C11H20O2), is a kind of liquid acrylates. It is a low viscosity, mono-functional monomer which acts as a reactive diluent. It offers adhesion along with good water resistance, good weatherability, high flexibility and low shrinkage.

Isooctyl acrylate is an intermediate also used for the synthesis of acrylic polymers. It is also used for ink industry. In 2017, production of isooctyl acrylate used in acrylic polymers took about 79.66%.

Due to the shortage of raw material, 3M and Sartomer were only two manufacturers all over the world from 2015. In 2015, manufacturers such as Miwon Specialty Chemicals and Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) had stopped their production. In 2017, 3M acrylic polymers sales took about 93.38% of globe, with the amount of 1000.6 ton.

The global Isooctyl Acrylate market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isooctyl Acrylate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isooctyl Acrylate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Sartomer (Arkema)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laboratory Grade

Chemical Grade

Segment by Application

Inks

Acrylic Polymers

Others

