In this report, the Global Laminated Tubes Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Laminated Tubes Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laminate tubes are produced from a multilayer laminate foil, either with aluminium or plastic (EVOH) barrier.

ABL (Aluminium Barrier Laminate) or PBL (Plastic Barrier Laminate) tubes are a light, hygienic and safe form of packaging that prevents leakage, provides UV protection and can also hold more aggressive products.

The Major sales regions of Laminated Tubes are North America, Europe, China, India which accounted for about 76.18% of sales market share in 2017. China is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 21.76% in 2017.

Laminated Tubes manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Essel-Propack, Albea, SUNA, Rego and Berry, accounting for 53.92 percent revenue market share in 2017.

The market segment by two types: ABL and PBL. The applications of Laminated Tubes are Oral Care, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharma & Health and Other Applications. Oral Care is the dominated application, which accounts for about 44% of total consumption.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Laminated Tubes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Laminated Tubes field.

The global Laminated Tubes market is valued at 2220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laminated Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laminated Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL)

Aluminium Barrier Laminate (ABL)

Segment by Application

Oral Care

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharma & Health

Others

