In this report, the Global Latex Balloons Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Latex Balloons Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-latex-balloons-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019



Latex Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

The global latex balloons industry mainly concentrates in China, North America, Europe and Asia (except China). Europe is the largest consumption market, followed by Asia (except China). The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gemar Balloons, Pioneer Balloon, Amscan, BELBAL, Xingcheng and CTI Industries, which only accounts for about 20 % of total production value. In China the market mainly concentrates in Hebei, the leaders are Xingcheng, Colour Way and Guohua Latex Products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the reduction in the price of head up display, the rising disposable income and customers’ expectations for enhanced safety, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Latex Balloons market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Latex Balloons volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Latex Balloons market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemar Balloons

Pioneer Balloon

Amscan

BELBAL

Xingcheng

CTI Industries

Maple City Rubber

Colour Way

Balonevi

BK Latex

Tailloon

Guohua Latex Products

Angkasa

Tongle Latex Products

Rubek Balloons

Hengli Latex Products

York Impex

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plain Latex Balloons

Printed Latex Balloons

Round Latex Balloons

Heart Shaped Latex Balloons

Animal Shaped Latex Balloons

Other

Segment by Application

Party & Celebration

Advertisement

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-latex-balloons-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com