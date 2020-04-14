In this report, the Global Limestone Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Limestone Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Limestone is a sedimentary rock composed of calcium carbonate, plus calcium and/or magnesium. It is formed when layers of minerals (particularly calcite), fine sediment, and the skeletons and shells of marine organisms undergo lithification. Limestone is one of the most useful and versatile of all industrial minerals. It is widely used in architecture and it is the raw material for the manufacture of quicklime (calcium oxide), slaked lime (calcium hydroxide), cement and mortar.

The main players in limestone industry are LafargeHolcim, Cemex, Graymont, Nittetsu Mining, Heidelberg Cement, Italcementi Group, Schaefer Kalk, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, NALC, etc. There are many cement manufacturers producing limestone themselves for raw material of cement.

Limestone downstream is wide and recently Limestone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cement, construction materials and lime. Globally, the limestone market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction sector and cement sector.

Limestone prices are relatively stable, but because the industry is a high energy consumption industries, thus increasing the cost of production, meanwhile the product is a non-renewable resource, with the advance of time, the storage capacity will be gradually reduced, thus causing prices will continue to rise.

The global Limestone market is valued at 60600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 76100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Limestone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Limestone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

Graymont

Nittetsu Mining

HeidelbergCement

Italcementi Group

Schaefer Kalk

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

NALC

Independent Limestone Company

Todaka Mining

Carmeuse

Lhoist

Eurocement

Mitsubishi Materials

Indiana Limestone Company

Atlantic Minerals Limited

Elliott Stone Company

Fels-Werke GmbH

Mississippi Lime Company

Anhui Conch Cement

South Cement

China Resources Cement

BBMG

Jiangxi Wannianqing

Sanyou-Group

Shougang Lukuang

Dalian Limestone

Sichuan Golden Summit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-Calcium Limestone

Magnesian Limestone

Segment by Application

Construction Materials

Cement

Lime

Others

