In this report, the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-separator-lithium-battery-separator-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019



Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.

The lithium battery cell, where Lithium-Ion Battery Separator are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium-ion battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost. The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit.

The production regions mainly focus on Japan, USA, Korea and China. Japan-based Asahi Kasei, U.S.-based Celgard (Acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2014), South Korea-based SKI, Japan-based Toray Tonen and Japan-based UBE are the leader manufacturers in global. In the past years, the capacity of lithium-ion battery separator was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech and Zhongke Sci & Tech are the representative recent years. China’s lithium-ion battery separator industry faces overcapacity. It is predicted that the overcapacity will bring ruthless competition in the next few years.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market is valued at 2400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

MPI

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Sci & Tech

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Yiteng New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

FSDH

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Industrial Use

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-separator-lithium-battery-separator-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com