Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-separator-lithium-battery-separator-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019
Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity. It is widely used in consumer electronics, power vehicle, electric power storage, industrial use.
The lithium battery cell, where Lithium-Ion Battery Separator are widely applied, is composed of cathode material, anode material, electrolyte and separator, of which, lithium-ion battery separator as a high value-added material with the highest technical barrier among lithium battery materials accounts for about 15-20% of the battery cost. The main role of the separator film is to separate the positive and negative electrodes of the lithium-ion battery, thus preventing two neighboring contacts from a short circuit.
The production regions mainly focus on Japan, USA, Korea and China. Japan-based Asahi Kasei, U.S.-based Celgard (Acquired by Asahi Kasei in 2014), South Korea-based SKI, Japan-based Toray Tonen and Japan-based UBE are the leader manufacturers in global. In the past years, the capacity of lithium-ion battery separator was grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of separator in China – Senior Tech, Jinhui Hi-Tech and Zhongke Sci & Tech are the representative recent years. China’s lithium-ion battery separator industry faces overcapacity. It is predicted that the overcapacity will bring ruthless competition in the next few years.
The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market is valued at 2400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asahi Kasei
SK Innovation
Toray
Celgard
UBE
Sumitomo Chem
Entek
Evonik
MPI
W-SCOPE
Senior Tech
Jinhui Hi-Tech
Zhongke Sci & Tech
Cangzhou Mingzhu
Suzhou GreenPower
Yiteng New Energy
Tianfeng Material
DG Membrane Tech
Newmi-Tech
FSDH
Hongtu LIBS Tech
Shanghai Energy
Gellec
Zhenghua Separator
Huiqiang New Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Trilayer Lithium-Ion Battery Separator
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Power Vehicle
Electric Power Storage
Industrial Use
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-separator-lithium-battery-separator-market-survey-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com