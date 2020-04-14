In this report, the Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lithium tantalate (LiTaO3, LT) crystal is an important ferroelectric material. It has both chemical and mechanical stability as well as a high optical damage threshold. Lithium tantalate exhibits unique electro-optical, pyroelectric and piezoelectric properties combined with good mechanical and chemical stability and wide transparency range and high optical damage threshold. This makes LiTaO3 well-suited for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, optical waveguide and SAW substrates, piezoelectric transducers etc.

Lithium tantalate crystal it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, and high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties. With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials, downstream demand for lithium tantalate crystal keeps increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the lithium tantalate crystal industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese lithium tantalate crystal production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Lithium tantalite (LiTaO3) is similar to lithium niobate. Both are grown by the czochralski method which yields large, high quality single crystals. Lithium tantalate possesses unique electro-optical, acoustic, piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties, which makes it attractive for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, piezoelectric transducers and sensors. It has good mechanical and chemical stability, a wide transparency range and a high optical damage threshold. With the development of 4G LTE, the demand for saw filter will keep on growing in the future, which will promote the demand for lithium tantalate crystal.

The global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithium Tantalate Crystal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Dayoptics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric

Other

