In this report, the Global Magnetic Particle Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnetic Particle Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ferrites

Commonly known as Ceramics, have been in production since the 1950’s.They are primarily made from Iron Oxide (FeO) and the addition of Sr and Ba through a calcining process. They are the least expensive and most common of all magnet materials. Primary grades are C1, C5 and C8. They are mostly used in motors and sensors.

Magnetic ferrite powder are suitable for producing different grades of hard ferrite magnets by wet pressing or dry pressing production process. According to the needs of clients, we could supply the magnetic ferrite powders in different granularity, The magnetic ferrite powder can be classified as isotropic magnetic ferrite powder and anisotropic magnetic ferrite powder.

Alnico

These are one of the oldest commercially available magnets and have been developed from earlier versions of magnetic steels. Primary composition is Al, Ni and Co, hence the name. Although they have a high remanent induction, they have relatively low magnetic values because of their easy of demagnetization. However, they are resistant to heat and have good mechanical features. Common applications are in measuring instruments and high temperature processes such as holding devices in heat treat furnaces.

AlNiCo magnetic powder is made of AlNiCo magnet and through cracked it into required particle size. The character is temperature coefficient of Br is small. The powder mainly used in raw material of bonded magnet, plastic magnet; all kinds of SmCo fault detection; magnetic printing and other highly temperature sensitivity fields.

Samarium Cobalt

They belong to the rare earth family because of the Sm and Co elements in their composition. Magnetic properties are high and they have very good temperature characteristics. They are also more expensive than the other magnet materials. They come mostly in two grades: SmCo5 and Sm2Co17,also known as SmCo 1:5 and 2:17. Common uses are in aerospace, military and medical industries.

SmCo Powder Samarium Cobalt powder SmCo magnetic powder Rare Earth Magnet powder use for producing Polymer bonded SmCo magnets by compressing moulding.

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Also known as Neo, these are the strongest and most controversial magnets. They are in the rare earth family because of the Nd, B, Dy, Gaelements in their composition. A relatively new group of commercial magnets, they are controversial because they are the only magnets that have been patented for both composition and processing. The patent and licensing issues are important and will be discussed later in this guide.

Neodymium magnet powder can be used to the automobile industry, office automation, automotive. DC brush-type motors. multi-pole stepper and spindle motor applications. Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc.

Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

China domestic Magnetic Particle industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 89% of total NdFeB Magnetic Particle production and 82% of Ferrites Magnetic Particle production. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

The global Magnetic Particle market is valued at 1370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnetic Particle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Particle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MQI

Aichi Steel

Zhao Ri Ke

Galaxy Magnets

Yuhong

Huiling

Western Magnet

San Huan

Hoosier Magnetics

Todakogyo

HIMAG

DMEGC Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante

Maanshan CY

BGRIMM Magnetic

Shunde Baling

MGC

Comc Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Segment by Application

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military Application

