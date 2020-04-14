Global Medical Aesthetics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 22,513.3 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Medical Aesthetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global medical aesthetics market was valued at US$ 9,706.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 22,513.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report Medical Aesthetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/medical-aesthetics-market

Market Insights

Medical aesthetics is a branch of medical science which deals with the external appearance, self-esteem and good looking aspirations of consumers. Medical aesthetics is a fusion of advanced technical procedures and innovative skin care products that enhances beauty, confidence and quality of life in patients. The primary factors responsible for the rampant growth of medical aesthetics market are rising prevalence of dental defromities, skin disorders and congenital defects. Breast augmentation and gluteal implants has gained tremendous popularity among women population throughout the globe on account of the changing fashion trends and celebrity cult. High treatment cost and frequent product recalls are the limitations associated with the medical aesthetics market.

Facial aesthetics are currently dominating the products segment for medical aesthetics market. Increasing number of facial trauma cases, geriatric population and availability of diverse range of products for facial skincare drive the facial aesthetics market. Manufacturers are employing 3D technology for creating facial prosthesis. Biomaterial molds are created with precise face contouring details of the patient. Rhinoplasty, eyebrow lift and forehead lift are popular among geriatric population worldwide. Laser based aesthetics employ Nd:YAG laser to attain optimal pulse technology to treat skin defects, moles, vascular lesions and dark tattoo removal. Body contouring aesthetics will register magnificent growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing demand for abdominoplasty, liposuction and gluteal implants drive the body contouring aesthetics market growth in Europe and North America region.

As per the latest research citings of American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in 2017, 17.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in the United States. Further in depth analysis provides statistics that there has been an increment of 200 % since 2000. Increasing public awareness regarding cosmetic surgery and increasing geriatric population drive the market growth in North America. Supportive regulatory scenario and domicile of key players such as Allergan Plc., Johnson & Johnson and Merz Pharma GmbH propel the medical aesthetics market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific will register optimistic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of facial trauma, dental deformities, congenital defects and increase in medical tourism drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Developing regions such as MEA and LATAM serve as a lucrative market opportunities for key players to promote business expansion by establishing retail outlets of major players.

Competitors currently active in the medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Plc., Dentsply Sirona, Establishment Labs, Galderma S.A., Implantech, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH, SculpSure, and VENUSCONCEPT.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of trauma and increasing public awareness regarding cosmetic surgery

Technological advancement in the products and devices employed for performing medical aesthetic procedures

Supportive regulatory scenario resulting in positive traction for the medical aesthetics market growth

Also you can request us for sample in PDF with depth details and graph: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59441

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact Us:

Credence Research

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com