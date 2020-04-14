In this report, the Global Molded Plastics Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molded Plastics Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Molded plastics are the plastics which can be molded depending on its applications. These molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to its polymers. Molded plastics have a wide range of application in packaging, construction, industrial machinery and automobiles. Molded plastics have cost competitive techniques that yield efficient products and enhance the durability of the products.

Molded plastics applications can be found in almost all areas of everyday living due to their versatility. In 2018, the packaging industry dominated the molded plastic application market (around 39%), followed by building & construction,automotive, electrical & electronics, agriculture and medical, with respective proportion of 20%, 8.7%, 5.6%, 3.3% and 1%.

This report focuses on Molded Plastics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molded Plastics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Molded Plastics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Molded Plastics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

Total

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Molded Polyvinyl Chloride

Molded Polypropylene

Molded Polystyrene

Molded Polyethylene

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Packaging

Medical

Others

Packaging will be the largest application in 2025.

