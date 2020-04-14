In this report, the Global Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A new molecularly oriented PVC pipe for pressure applications is designed to be lighter, have better impact resistance and increased tensile strength

The global Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polypipe Plc (UK)

Amanco (Brazil)

National Pipe and Plastics (US)

Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Egeplast A. S (Turkey)

Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

IPEX Inc (Canada)

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

JM Eagle Company (US)

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

North American Specialty Products LLC (US)

Performance Pipe (US)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Plastika AS (Czech Republic)

North American Pipe Corporation (US)

Royal Building Products (US)

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Automobile

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Architecture

