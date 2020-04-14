In this report, the Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-molybdenum-oxide-cas-1313-27-5-market-sizes-2019



This report studies the Molybdenum Oxide market, Molybdenum trioxide (CAS 1313-27-5) is gray black powder. It is a chemicals compound derived from molybdenum, and used primarily in the steel industry for corrosion resistance, strengthening and heat resistance, molybdenum chemical industry.

At present, the major manufacturers of Molybdenum Oxide are Molibdenos y Metales S.A, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Codelco, Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group, China Molybdenum,etc. Molibdenos y Metales S.A is the world leader, holding 21.91% production market share in 2017.

In application, Molybdenum Oxide downstream is wide and recently Molybdenum Oxide has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Metallurgy Industry, Alloy Metals Industry, Chemical Industry and others. Globally, the Molybdenum Oxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for Metallurgy Industry which accounts for nearly 68.59% of total downstream consumption of Molybdenum Oxide.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Molybdenum Oxide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Molybdenum Oxide is estimated to be 313 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) market is valued at 3380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Codelco

Centerra Gold

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto Kennecott

SeAH M&S

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical Molybdenum Oxide

High Pure Molybdenum Oxide

Segment by Application

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-molybdenum-oxide-cas-1313-27-5-market-sizes-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com