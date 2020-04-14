Global Monochrome Graphic Displays Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Monochrome Graphic Displays Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monochrome Graphic Displays Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A monochrome display is a type of CRT computer monitor which was very common in the early days of computing, from the 1960s through the 1980s, before color display became popular. They are still widely used in applications such as computerized cash register systems, owing to the age of many registers.
By screen type, green monochrome display sub segment in Monochrome Display Market accounts for the largest market share.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kyocera
BOE
AZ Displays
Raystar Optronics
Eizo
Lom LCD Displays
Japan Display
Richardson Electronics
Blaze Display Technologies
Microtips Technology
Densitron
Tianma Microelectronics
Ampronix
JVC Kenwood
WiseChip Semiconductor
Shenzhen Hot Display Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Green Screen
White Screen
Amber Screen
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Medical
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Gaming Industries
Others
