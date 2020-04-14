In this report, the Global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zinc sulfate is the inorganic compound with the formula ZnSO4 as well as any of three hydrates. It was historically known as “white vitriol”. It is a powder that is colorless and completely water-soluble that is a common source of soluble zinc ions.

Monohydrate zinc sulfate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate have the same active components, but they differ on the number of water of hydration. Monohydrate zinc sulfate has one molecule of water in its molecular formula while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains seven molecules of water in its molecular formula. As a result, monohydrate zinc sulfate contains higher active component of zinc which is about 35 – 36% as zinc while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains about 20 – 22% as zinc. However, because of the difference in the number of water of hydration, heptahydrate zinc sulfate is less stable than monohydrate zinc sulfate because of its ability to absorb water is greater than the latter.

Monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate are the main types of zinc sulfate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 57.92% of the monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate market is agriculture and animal husbandry industry, 16.40% is industry application, 12.81% is food industry, 5.62% is pharmaceuticals industry and 7.24% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate. So, monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate is zinc oxide, sulfuric acid, zinc powder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of monohydrate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heptahydrate zinc sulfate

Monohydrate zinc sulfate

Segment by Application

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Industry

Industrial Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

