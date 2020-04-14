In this report, the Global Motion Control Drive Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motion Control Drive Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions and it creates trajectories for motors and/or actuators. Motion control drives are an integral part of motion controllers. They are mostly used for process automation in various end-use industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages among others.

In terms of type of axis, multi axis drives are projected to be highly prefered. Rapid developments in technology have led to increased demand for multi axis drives in high-performance automation and robotic applications. As a result, motion control drive manufacturers have been developing new products and systems that can adapt to their varying demands, thus offering numerous opportunities to multi axis drives.

The global Motion Control Drive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motion Control Drive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motion Control Drive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Allied Motion

Fuji Electric

Lin Engineering

Mitsubishi Electric

National Instruments

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

PICS，Inc

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toshiba

Yaskawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Drive

DC Drive

Segment by Application

Electronics and Semiconductor

Food and Beverage

Medical

Robotics

Machine Tools

Printing, Packaging and Labeling

Others

