Global New Medical Materials and Biomaterials Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

New Medical Materials and Biomaterials is newly developed materials for medical devices, tools, and other things (excluding drugs).

New Medical Materials mainly include Medical polymers, Bioceramics, Medical 3D Printing Materials, Membranes, and Surface Modifications. Global development trends relatively consistent but have small different in detail. In US faster technological development and earlier commercialization, in EU in some field is a technical leading but in most field may follow US. In Asia there is a great market, Japan and South Korea have a conservative business culture there is few startups in this field, other region with a fast growing market.

In US the growth rate of medical polymers is around 3%, traditional medical polymers market saturation, some special medical polymers like PEEK have a high growth rate but due to the development of other region it may not continuous.

It is difficult for a startup to get success even if there are lots of VCs in US. Now most of startup is in the field of 3D print. It is the trend of future. Transplant components also is a field with bright future, development of artificial organs will greatly change the market. But startups with no advance technology and fast commercialize capabilities will not survive.

