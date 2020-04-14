Global Non-food and Non-beverages Metal Cans Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Non-food and Non-beverages Metal Cans market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Cans in this report referred to the cans that were not used for contain food or beverages. The Cans in this report referred to the metal cans made of aluminium or steel. They are mainly used in automobile industry, military industry, construction industry, medical industry and so on.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ball and Bway have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Canada, Montebello Packaging has become as a North America leader. In Mexico, Grupo Zapata leads the technology development.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although Mexico domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Non-food and Non-beverages Metal Cans market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-food and Non-beverages Metal Cans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-food and Non-beverages Metal Cans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ball Corporation
Ardagh group
BWay
CCL Containers
Crown Holdings
Grupo Zapata
Exal
DS Containers
Alltub Group
Montebello Packaging
Allied Cans Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminium
Steel
Segment by Application
Automobile industry
Military Industry
Construction industry
Medical industry
Other
