In this report, the Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market is a type of secondary memory that is used in computer systems to facilitate permanent storage and backup facility to the crucial information.

Increase in demand for NVM mainly in flexible electronics and emergence of advanced storage technologies such as 3D XPoint, MRAM, SONOS, and NRAM would provide enormous opportunity for the market.

Based on various applications, consumer electronics, automotive application and healthcare monitoring are the most lucrative applications and expected to exhibit faster growth compared to others.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market, owing to large number of data centers and increasing automotive & consumer electronics manufacturing.

This report focuses on Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adesto Technologies

Viking Technology

Kilopass Technology

Samsung Electronics

Intel

Sidense

Sandisk

Fujitsu

Micron

IBM

Everspin Technologies

Crossbar

Toshiba

SK Hynix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrically Addressed

Mechanically Addressed

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Monitoring

Automotive Application

Enterprise Storage

Industrial

Others

