In this report, the Global NPK Fertilizer Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global NPK Fertilizer Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.

China, Russia, Indonesia, India, Norway, etc. are now the key producers of NPK Fertilizers. There are many producers with lower price, poorer quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of NPK Fertilizer are from Vietnam, France, Malaysia, USA, Pakistan, Israel, etc.

Yara (NO), Euro Chem (RU), Acron (RU), Rossosh (RU), ZAT (PK), ICL (IL), etc. are the key producers in the global NPK Fertilizer market (EX China). Coromandel, Gresik, Phosagro, Roullier, Grupa Azoty, Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U., etc. not listed in the report, are the other leading suppliers around the world, and Kingenta (CN), Xinyangfeng (CN), Stanley (CN), Luxi Chem (CN), Aboolo (CN), SACF (CN), Batian (CN), Huachang Chem (CN), Hongri Acron (CN), Yihua (CN) are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

The global NPK Fertilizer market is valued at 32400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NPK Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NPK Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

