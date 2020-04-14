In this report, the Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc.

The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

The global Organic Pigments market is valued at 7140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Azoic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-performance Pigments

Other

Segment by Application

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Others

