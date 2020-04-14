Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organic-pigments-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.
In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc.
The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.
To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.
The global Organic Pigments market is valued at 7140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Clariant
DIC
Huntsman
Toyoink
North American Chemical
Lily Group
Heubach Group
Sudarshan
Jeco Group
Xinguang
Sanyo Color Works
Shuangle
Flint Group
Cappelle Pigment
DCC
Dainichiseika
Sunshine Pigment
Apollo Colors
FHI
Ruian Baoyuan
Yuhong New Plastic
Hongyan Pigment
PYOSA
KolorJet Chemicals
Everbright Pigment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Azoic Pigments
Phthalocyanine Pigments
High-performance Pigments
Other
Segment by Application
Printing Inks
Paints & Coatings
Plastics & Rubber
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-organic-pigments-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Organic Pigments Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com