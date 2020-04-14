In this report, the Global OTR Tires Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global OTR Tires Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

The production and sales volume of OTR tires is directly affected by downstream industries and global economy. Over the past six years, the market of construction and mining equipment has experienced fast growth and decline, as well as the OTR Tires market. The demand of OTR Tires reached a peak in 2013, just as what the construction and mining equipment industry experienced. And over the past two years, the OTR tires industry has faced decline which seems almost hard to bear for related enterprises.

As the global economy growth rate is forecasted to slow down, especially in China, which is one of the largest markets of OTR Tires; the market of OTR Tires in the following five years seems will not enjoy that fast growth. But as the market in India, Africa and some other developing regions is also promising, the industry of OTR tires is forecasted to recovery after 2016, though it will not grow as fast as what happens before 2013.

Currently, the global production capacity of OTR Tires is much higher than what is really needed. The capacity utilization rate of OTR tires manufacturers is not satisfactory. And as there are more than a hundred manufacturers of OTR Tires worldwide, the market competition is quite fierce. But it is forecasted that the number of OTR Tires worldwide may be reduced, as some enterprises may not be able to struggle to survive.

The global OTR Tires market is valued at 11900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OTR Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OTR Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

Segment by Application

Construction

Mining

Port

Agricultural

Other

