Global PA 12 Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global PA 12 Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PA 12 Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ω-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products
At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.
At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.
Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.
The global PA 12 market is valued at 1450 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PA 12 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PA 12 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evonik(DE)
Arkema(FR)
EMS-Grivory(CH)
UBE Industries(JP)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bio-based PA 12
Petroleum-based PA 12
Segment by Application
Food & Medical
Automotive
Electronics
Mechanical Engineering
Others
