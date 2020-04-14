In this report, the Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) is a fully fluorinated translucent, slightly flexible polymer with a low coefficient of friction and outstanding antistick properties. This tough material resists stress cracking and attack by nearly all chemicals and solvents. PFA is also temperature resistant, making it ideal for use in both high and low temperature environments. PFA is chemically stable and has excellent dielectric strength.

PFA is a partially fluorinated copolymer of tetrafluoroethylene (TFE), the base material for PTFE, with a perfluoroalkoxy monomer (PFA). In the case of PFA the TFE and PFA do not combine in a ratio of 1:1 to give the straight -A-B-A-B-A-B- format, but combine in a ratio of 1:0.01 to give a copolymer of the format -A-A-A-A-A-A-B-A-A-A-A-A-A-B where there are approximately 100 A monomers for every B monomer.

In consumption market, the global sales value decreases with the 0.72% average growth rate. USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) has three forms, which include aqueous dispersion, pellet and powder. And each form has application industries relatively. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more perfluoroalkoxy (PFA). So, perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials for perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) are fluorite, sulfuric acid, acetylene, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and then impact the price of perfluoroalkoxy (PFA).

Chemours (DuPont)

Solvay

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

AGC

Lichang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PFA Aqueous Dispersion

PFA Pellets

PFA Powder

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing Industry (CPI)

Wire & Cable

Semiconductor

Anticorrosion Equipment

Seals

Cookware & Bakeware Coatings

Others

