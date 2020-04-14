In this report, the Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327°C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry and Semiconductor Industry etc. Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) are elastomeric materials with a fully fluorinated backbone. The C-F bond is the strongest in organic chemistry and in combination with innovative crosslinking technology at the curing stage. It provides materials with outstanding performance characteristics.

In the global semiconductor industrial, major players include DuPont, 3M, Solvay, Daikin and Asahi Glass and so on.DuPont ranks the first,and had market share of over 44% in 2017.North America is the largest consumer market for Perfluoroelastomers in the semiconductor industrial, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market was valued at 85 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

DuPont

3M

Solvay

Daikin

Asahi Glass

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Heat Resistance

Chemical Resistance

Temperature Resistance

Water Resistance

Petroleum and Chemical Industrial

Aerospace Industrial

Semiconductor Industrial

Others

