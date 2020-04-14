Global Pet Wearable Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Pet Wearable Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pet Wearable Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Smart pet tracking is a connected solution that provides security to pets. Smart pet tracking powered by pet wearable devices allows pet parents keep a tab on their pet’s activity and location from the smartphone application. Millions of households are using these devices for their pets as the cost of these devices and the cost of remote monitoring services are inexpensive. Also, technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, and Wi-Fi are used to provide tracking and monitoring solutions in pet wearable market. Global positioning system (GPS) technology embedded in pet wearable devices can provide efficient and accurate information for tracking animals. A few pet tracker devices are embedded with a speaker that enables the pet parent to remotely provide voice instructions to the pet whenever required.
Growing interest for security & wellbeing of pets, and ongoing developments in mapping portals with the infiltration of smart devices will stimulate the GPS enabled devices in the pet wearable market. Wearable technology is changing the lives of both pets and their owners, with mobile apps at the center of the industry. From GPS tracking to RFID implants, the usage of mobile apps and wearable technology in pet industry is providing innovative security and safety solutions to owners and their pets.
This report focuses on Pet Wearable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Wearable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Binatone Global
Cybortra Technology
FitBark
Garmin
KYON
Garmin International
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Smart Collar
Smart Camera
Smart Harness
Smart Vest
Segment by Application
Medical Diagnosis & Treatment
Behavior Monitoring & Control
Facilitation, Safety & Security
Identification and Tracking
