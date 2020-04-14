In this report, the Global Phenyl Methacrylate Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phenyl Methacrylate Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phenyl methacrylate is a colorless transparent liquid, molecular formula C10H10O2, molecular weight: 162.1852, is an important Chemical raw materials in fine chemicals. Not yet able to achieve industrial production.

There is no industrial production of Phenyl Methacrylate in the world. Most of the Phenyl Methacrylate manufacturers are reagent companies.

There are three semi-industrial production company who are Shanghai HeChuang Chemical, Zhejiang Tu-poly and Beijing Huanling Technology.

The global Phenyl Methacrylate market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shanghai HeChuang Chemical

Zhejiang Tu-poly

Beijing Huanling Technology

Sigma-Aldith

Alfa Aesar

TCI

Wako

Shanghai DiBai Chemicals

Skyrun Industrial

J&K Scientific

Shanghai Meryer

Scientific Polymer Products

ISChemical Technology

ABI Chem

Aladdin

Bide Pharmatech

Shanghai Jianglai Reagent

Polysciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

>90%

90%-95%

>95%

Segment by Application

Liquid Crystal

Fine Chemicals

Others

