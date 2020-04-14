Global Phloroglucinol Depth Research 2019
In this report, the Global Phloroglucinol Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phloroglucinol Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing.
China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity.
The manufacturing technology of phloroglucinol is mature now. Process producing phloroglucinol from TNT is exiting the market gradually. Manufacturers may choose other processes to produce phloroglucinol. There are many processes to produce phloroglucinol now. As manufacturers also produce many other products, so when they choose process, they will take this into count.
The global Phloroglucinol market is valued at 10 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Phloroglucinol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phloroglucinol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wisdomchem
Henan Sunny Industry
Yinxin Chemical
Clent Chemical
Sunglong Biotech
Shouguang Fukang
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Adhesive Resins
Dyeing Coupler
