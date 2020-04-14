Global Phosphate Ester Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
Phosphate ester, is an ester derived from an alcohol and phosphoric acid. It can be also called as organophosphate because these molecules have a phosphate group bonded to carbon. Phosphate ester is widely used in pesticides, lubricants, surfactants, flame retardants.
USA, Europe and China are the main consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA phosphate esters consumption increased from 37668 MT to 42553 MT, while Europe phosphate ester consumption increased from 32740 MT to 37443 MT. Due to the fast development of automobile industry, China phosphate esters consumption surged to 36817 MT with an average growth rate of 12.32%.
Considering the demand of downstream industry, market participants think that the phosphate ester will have a promising market potential in the future.
The global Phosphate Ester market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Phosphate Ester volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phosphate Ester market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chemtura
Dow
ExxonMobil
Akzo Nobel
Elementis Specialties
Solvay
Ashland
IsleChem
BASF
Custom Synthesis
Croda
Stepan
Eastman
Colonial Chemical
Clariant
Lanxess
Castrol Limited
Kao
Ajinomoto
Fortune
Zhenxing
Ankang
Xinhang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monophosphate
Diphosphate
Triphosphate
Segment by Application
Flame Retardants
Lubricants
Cleaning Products
Others
