Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The bottle is sealed with a cap; Caps are mainly manufactured by plastic, metal and wood. This study is about the Plastic Caps and Closure.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer market for Plastic Bottle Caps globally due to its large food and beverage industrial basement. Demand for plastic bottle caps is growing fastest in the developing world.
The global Plastic Caps and Closure market was valued at 13416 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plastic Caps and Closure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Caps and Closure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plastic Caps and Closure in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plastic Caps and Closure manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CSI
Bericap
Berry Plastics
Alila
THC
Silgan
Crown
GCS
Aptar Group
Oriental Containers
Mold Rite Plastics
Blackhawk Molding
Mocap
Zijiang
Jinfu
ZhongFu
Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific
EU
Segment by Type
PP Caps
PE Caps
Other Materials
Segment by Application
Beverage Industrial
Pharmaceutical Industrial
Personal Care Products
Others
