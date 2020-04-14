Global Polydextrose Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
Global Polydextrose Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Polydextrose is a synthetic polymer of glucose. It is a food ingredient that can be used as a low calorie substitute in many recipes.
There exits technical barriers in this industry, so global polydextrose manufacturers are not too much. As we shown in this report, Tate & Lyle, Danisco, CJ CheilJedang, Henan Tailijie, Huachang Pharmaceutical, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology and Bolingbao Biology are major producers in this industry. In 2015, Tate & Lyle polydextrose sales share was 37.71%. Danisco sold 29.33% of global total sales volume. Those are global leading companies in polydextrose industry.
Global major polydextrose consumption regions are United States, EU, China and Japan. In 2015, United States and EU seperatly consumed about 32.12% and 19.92% of global polydextrose. China and Japan seperatly took about 29.58% and 9.17% of global consumption.
In the future, we suspect that global polydextrose production will continue to increase at an average growth rate of 3.97%. By 2022, global polydextrose production may be 101336 Tonnes. Price may be 2307 USD/Tonne by then.
The global Polydextrose market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polydextrose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polydextrose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
