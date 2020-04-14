Global Polyimide Film (PI Film) Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Polyimide Film (PI Film) Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyimide Film (PI Film) Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyimide film is a monorphic polymer and an advanced polymer material.Because it has a very strong molecular structure, its performance is extremely high among many polymers.Very strong, excellent heat resistance, and excellent electrical insulation.In addition, as organic matter has a low rate of expansion relative to heat, even when used at high temperature, the dimension error caused by expansion can be prevented.It is a film that is often used for temporary use in high temperature, such as masking of a packaging substrate.
Among the global polyimide film market, Japan is the largest consumer market, with a market share of over 27% in 2018, followed by China.Japan is also the largest producer of polyimide films, with a market share of nearly 50% in 2018.
The global Polyimide Film (PI Film) market was valued at 1535.6 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2098.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Polyimide Film (PI Film) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyimide Film (PI Film) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
DuPont
Kaneka
SKC Kolon
Ube
Taimide Tech
MGC
I.S.T Corp
Rayitek
Huajing
Shengyuan
Tianyuan
Huaqiang
Yabao
Kying
Yunda
Tianhua Tech
Wanda Cable
Qianfeng
Disai
Goto
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Pizarro
Biphenyl
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Home Appliance
Solar Industrial
Mine and Excavation
