In this report, the Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.

In the global gas separation film market, the United States is the largest consumer and producer country. Major suppliers in the global market include Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Schlumberger, IGS, Honeywell, MTR, etc.In 2018, the top three accounted for about 66.74 percent of global output.

The global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market was valued at 509 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 577.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Schlumberger

IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Parker Hannifin

Tianbang

SSS

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Hollow Fiber is the most widely used type which took up over 89% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Segment by Application

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor Separation

Other Applications

