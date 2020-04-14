Global Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate Market Analysis, 2014-2025
In this report, the Global Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Precipitated barium sulphate is a type of functional filler, which is widely utilized as a pigment extender in surface coating materials, and in the glass and rubber industries. Barium sulphate is superfine with a low oil absorption threshold, allowing for insulation and the prevention of agglomeration and flocculation, ultimately providing the benefit of improved pigmentation efficiency.
Precipitated barium sulphate downstream is wide, the major fields are powder coatings, rubber, plastic, inks, paper and others. In recent years, rubber industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for rubber is expected to drive the demand of the precipitated barium sulphate market. In recent years, Precipitated Barium Sulphate demand is promising, it is also used in inks industry, accounting for about 28.66% in 2015, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of precipitated barium sulphate. There are many barium sulfate are exported to the United States every year.
This report focuses on Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cimbar
Huntsman
Solvy
Barium & Chemicals
Jiaxin Chem
Sakai Chem
Shaanxi Fuhua Chem
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sulphuric Acid Method
Sodium Sulphate Method
Others
Segment by Application
Powder coatings
Rubber
Plastic
Inks
Paper
Others
