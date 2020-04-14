In this report, the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronic Components Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Radiation-Hardened Electronic Components Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radiation hardening is a technique of making electronics and semiconductors devices resistant to damage caused by radiation. These devices are primarily used in high altitude applications where radiation could damage functioning of electronic components.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for radiation hardened electronics market. Europe is the second largest global market followed by Asia-Pacific.

The global Radiation-Hardened Electronic Components market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radiation-Hardened Electronic Components volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiation-Hardened Electronic Components market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

BAE Systems

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Atmel

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi

Xilinx

Cobham

VPT

Data Device Corporation (DDC)

Intersil

Maxwell Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

