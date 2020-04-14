Global Rare Earth Metals Depth Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Rare Earth Metals Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rare Earth Metals Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Rare earth metals are vital to the world’s economy. They are essential to developing technologies in the communications, electronics, and military weapons markets. It is widely used in metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet material and hydrogen storage material.
Rare earth metals typically include scandium (Sc-21), yttrium (Y-39), lanthanum (La-57), cerium (Ce-58), praseodymium (Pr-59), neodymium (Nd-60), promethium (Pm-61), samarium (Sm-62), europium (Eu-63), gadolinium (Gd-64), terbium (Tb-65), dysprosium (Dy-66), holmium (Ho-67), erbium (Er-68), thulium (Tm-69), ytterbium (Yb-70), and lutetium (Lu-71).
Rare earth metals have kinds of product. So, rare earth metals are widely used in metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet material and hydrogen storage material. Rare earth permanent magnet material is its largest downstream market, which shares 42.88% of the consumption in 2016.
Rare earth metals are divided into single rare earth metal and mixed rare earth metal. Compared with single rare earth metal, thus mixed rare earth metal may contain up to 70 wt.% of Pr + Nd (which reportedly form a continuous series of solid solutions) plus about 20-25 wt.% of other rare earths and 5-10 wt.% iron, may, once the iron and interstitials are removed, offer the performance of a pure rare earth without the high cost of separating the rare earth components. Pr-Nd metal will take up 70.98% of the consumption in 2016.
At present, the production of rare earth metal is distributed in China, USA, Japan and Europe. China has the most rare earth reserves. China is the largest production country of rare earth metal in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 79.70% in the global production market in 2016.
This report focuses on Rare Earth Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rare Earth Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Beifang Rare Earth
Integral Materials Investment Vietnam
Chenguang Rare Earths New Material
Sunlux Rare Metal
Grirem Advanced Materials
Baotou Xinye New Materials
Ganzhou Rare Earth Metals
Jiangtong Rare Earth
Xiamen Tungsten
Shenghe Resources
Yiyang Hongyuan Rare Earth
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Rare Earth Metal
Mixed Rare Earth Metal
Segment by Application
Metallurgy
Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material
Hydrogen Storage Material
Others
