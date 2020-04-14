Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Rubidium Atomic Clock market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubidium Atomic Clock market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).

A rubidium standard or rubidium atomic clock is a frequency standard in which a specified hyperfine transition of electrons in rubidium-87 atoms is used to control the output frequency. It is the most inexpensive, compact, and widely produced atomic clock, used to control the frequency of television stations, cell phone base stations, in test equipment, and global navigation satellite systems like GPS. Commercial rubidium clocks are less accurate than caesium atomic clocks, which serve as primary frequency standards, so the rubidium clock is a secondary frequency standard. However, rubidium fountains are currently being developed that are even more stable than caesium fountain clocks.

North America is the largest Production of Rubidium Atomic Clock, with a revenue market share nearly 49.55% in 2018.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 26.91% in 2018. Asia is another important Production market of Rubidium Atomic Clock.

The Rubidium Atomic Clock market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 210 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubidium Atomic Clock.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Rubidium Atomic Clock, presents the global Rubidium Atomic Clock market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Rubidium Atomic Clock capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Rubidium Atomic Clock by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Microsemi (Microchip)

Orolia Group (Spectratime)

Casic

Stanford Research Systems

AccuBeat Ltd

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc.

Market Segment by Product Type

Output Frequency: ≤10MHz

Output Frequency: >10MHz

Market Segment by Application

Scientific & Metrology Research

Space & Military/Aerospace

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

