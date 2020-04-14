Global Rutile TiO2 Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Rutile TiO2 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rutile TiO2 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rutile-tio2-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Titanium dioxide, which chemical formula is TiO2, is a white inorganic pigment. It is amphoteric oxide with white solid or powder and has the advantages of non-toxic, best opacity, best whiteness and brightness. Titanium dioxide can be widely used in paint, plastics, paper, etc. Rutile is a mineral composed primarily of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Rutile is the most common natural form of TiO2. Other rarer polymorphs of TiO2 are known including anatase, akaogiite, and brookite.
Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is the standard white pigment used principally in paints, paper, and plastics. It is the most important pigment in the world, accounting for approximately 70% of total pigment volume. Titanium dioxide is made by processing a variety of titanium-containing minerals such as ilmenite and rutile. Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock.
Global Rutile TiO2 market size will increase to 22580 Million US$ by 2025, from 15610 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rutile TiO2.
This report researches the worldwide Rutile TiO2 market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and Middle East.
This study categorizes the global Rutile TiO2 breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Chemours
Venator
Cristal
Kronos
Tronox
Lomon Billions Group
ISK
CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide
Shandong Doguide Group
Group DF
Tayca
Grupa Azoty
Rutile TiO2 Breakdown Data by Type
Sulfate Process
Chloride Process
Sulfate process takes 41% market share of rutile TiO2 in 2018.
Chloride process ouccupies 59 percent market share of rutile TiO2 in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.
Rutile TiO2 Breakdown Data by Application
Paint
Plastics
Paper
Others
The market share of rutile TiO2 in paint is 76 percent in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.
Plastics take 17.9% market share of rutile TiO2 in 2018.
Paper represents only 5 percent market share in 2018, and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.
In 2018, others have 0.89% market share of rutile TiO2.
Rutile TiO2 Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Middle East
Rutile TiO2 Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Rutile TiO2 capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Rutile TiO2 manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rutile TiO2 :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
