Global Sawmill Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Sawmill Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sawmill Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.
Sawmill downstream is wide and recently construction and furniture have acquired increasing significance in various fields of sawmill. Globally, the sawmill market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction which accounts for nearly 73.48% of total downstream consumption of sawmill in global.
The raw materials of sawmill are from forests or plantations and most companies have their own forest. Sawmill can be classified to softwood and hardwood and hardwood is more expensive than softwood. Softwood is ideal for a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction. Hardwood timber is used for furniture, flooring, decks and pergolas.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, sawmill production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of Sawmill is estimated to be 574 M m3. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Sawmill market is valued at 118700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 162500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sawmill volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sawmill market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
West Fraser
Canfor
Weyerhaeuser
Stora Enso
Georgia-Pacific
Interfor
Sierra Pacific Industries
Hampton Affiliates
Arauco
Tolko
Holzindustrie Schweighofer
Pheifer
Klausner Holz Thüringen
Sodra
SCA
Ante-holz GmbH
Rayonier Advanced Materials (Tembec)
Moelven
Rettenmeier Group
Hyne Timber
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Softwood Lumber
Hardwood Lumber
Segment by Application
Construction
Furniture
Packaging and Joinery Industries
Others
